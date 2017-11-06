Mon November 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Gen. Bajwa discusses security matters with Iranian civil-military leadership

Gen. Bajwa discusses security matters with Iranian civil-military leadership

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Iranian civil and military leadership during his ongoing visit to Tehran and discussed issues related to geo strategic environment, defence and security, and economic cooperation.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Iranian Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at Presidential Palace, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javed Zarif at Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chief of General Staff (CGS) Major General Muhammad Bagheri at General Staff HQ where he was presented guard of honour and laid floral wreath at Martyrs Monument.

Delegation level talks were also held.

Iranian leadership thanked the Army Chief for his visit and acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices and achievements in war against terror, contributions towards regional peace and the important positive role that Pakistan is playing in this regard.

In the meeting, General Bajwa discussed issues related to geostrategic environment, defence and security, and economic cooperation at bilateral and regional level.

Afghan situation, growing threat of Daesh in the region and Pak-Iran border security also came under discussion.

The Army Chief termed Pak-Iran border as border of Peace and Friendship and emphasized its better security management so as to deny its exploitation by the terrorists being a common enemy.

Both sides agreed to further the proposals for its formalization.

The COAS said that Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly neighbors with shared history, culture and religion, adding that both armies have history of defence collaboration and cooperation which has great mutually benefitting potential for its enhancement.

Leaders of both sides agreed to stay enganged for enhanced bilateral cooperation while jointly working to assist in bringing

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Security forces arrest three suspects, seize weapons in Darra Adam Khel

Security forces arrest three suspects, seize weapons in Darra Adam Khel
Pakistani diplomatic official gunned down in Jalalabad: FO

Pakistani diplomatic official gunned down in Jalalabad: FO
Nawaz, Zardari always batted for themselves, never played for Pakistan: Imran

Nawaz, Zardari always batted for themselves, never played for Pakistan: Imran
US asks Pakistan for ‘decisive action’ against all terrorist groups

US asks Pakistan for ‘decisive action’ against all terrorist groups
Load More load more