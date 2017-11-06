Gen. Bajwa discusses security matters with Iranian civil-military leadership

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Iranian civil and military leadership during his ongoing visit to Tehran and discussed issues related to geo strategic environment, defence and security, and economic cooperation.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Iranian Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at Presidential Palace, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javed Zarif at Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chief of General Staff (CGS) Major General Muhammad Bagheri at General Staff HQ where he was presented guard of honour and laid floral wreath at Martyrs Monument.

“Pak-Iran Bdr is bdr of peace & friendship. Its exploitation by terrorists, a common enemy can’t be allowed” COAS. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/kfh0jD87h7 — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) November 6, 2017

Delegation level talks were also held.

Iranian leadership thanked the Army Chief for his visit and acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices and achievements in war against terror, contributions towards regional peace and the important positive role that Pakistan is playing in this regard.

In the meeting, General Bajwa discussed issues related to geostrategic environment, defence and security, and economic cooperation at bilateral and regional level.

Afghan situation, growing threat of Daesh in the region and Pak-Iran border security also came under discussion.

The Army Chief termed Pak-Iran border as border of Peace and Friendship and emphasized its better security management so as to deny its exploitation by the terrorists being a common enemy.

Both sides agreed to further the proposals for its formalization.

The COAS said that Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly neighbors with shared history, culture and religion, adding that both armies have history of defence collaboration and cooperation which has great mutually benefitting potential for its enhancement.

Leaders of both sides agreed to stay enganged for enhanced bilateral cooperation while jointly working to assist in bringing