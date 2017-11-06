Nawaz, Zardari always batted for themselves, never played for Pakistan: Imran

ATTOCK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan alleged on Monday that both Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had always batted for themselves and never played for the country.

Addressing a public meeting here, the PTI chief said there are two types of politicians. Some join politics for their own interests, he explained, saying the nation hates such type of politicians. On the other hand, some people do politics to serve masses and are remembered for long by the people, Khan maintained.

He said that financial status of Zardari and Nawaz had completely changed after coming into politics. Where did they get that money?

Criticising the government, the PTI chief said that “we could have imported cheap gas from Iran instead of getting LNG from Qatar”.

He said that those who give us loans had actually dictated to import gas from Qatar.

He vowed to formulate independent foreign policy after coming into power. Only those who have care for the nation will be inducted into our cabinet, Khan added.