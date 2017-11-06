Mon November 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz, Zardari always batted for themselves, never played for Pakistan: Imran

Nawaz, Zardari always batted for themselves, never played for Pakistan: Imran

ATTOCK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan alleged on Monday that both Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had always batted for themselves and never played for the country.

Addressing a public meeting here, the PTI chief said there are two types of politicians. Some join politics for their own interests, he explained, saying the nation hates such type of politicians. On the other hand, some people do politics to serve masses and are remembered for long by the people, Khan maintained.

He said that financial status of Zardari and Nawaz had completely changed after coming into politics. Where did they get that money?

Criticising the government, the PTI chief said that “we could have imported cheap gas from Iran instead of getting LNG from Qatar”.

He said that those who give us loans had actually dictated to import gas from Qatar.

He vowed to formulate independent foreign policy after coming into power. Only those who have care for the nation will be inducted into our cabinet, Khan added.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

US asks Pakistan for ‘decisive action’ against all terrorist groups

US asks Pakistan for ‘decisive action’ against all terrorist groups
FBR says will take action against Pakistanis named in Paradise Papers

FBR says will take action against Pakistanis named in Paradise Papers
Some elements bent upon creating lack of trust between govt, state institutions: Iqbal

Some elements bent upon creating lack of trust between govt, state institutions: Iqbal
Imran Khan moves SC against Election Reforms Bill 2017

Imran Khan moves SC against Election Reforms Bill 2017
Load More load more