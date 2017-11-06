US asks Pakistan for ‘decisive action’ against all terrorist groups

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale has asked Pakistan for a ‘decisive action’ against all terrorist groups allegedly operating from its soil.

Addressing the fourth meeting of Pak-US Track II Dialogue here Monday, the US Ambassador said, “Our South Asia strategy looks to Pakistan for decisive action against all terrorist groups operating from its soil.”

“We ask for equal diligence in decimating all the groups operating in Pakistan which threaten the region’s stability, including the Haqqani Network,” David Hale said.

He said that the Pakistani leadership has assured to speed up its efforts for regaining peace in Afghanistan, adding that US has also encouraged India to improve Pak-India relations.

The United States has also demanded India for more economic support in Afghanistan.

“The US Secretary encouraged India to do more to support Afghanistan economically, and encouraged both India and Pakistan to resume dialogue and reduce tensions.”