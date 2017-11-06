Bilawal for promoting message of Bhittai

HALA, Sindh: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed for promoting the message of sufis, which is peace.

This he said while addressing a gathering during his visit to Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai here on Monday.

Referring to terror attack at the mausoleum of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar earlier this year, Bilawal said even the mazars of sufi saints were not save, adding that message of peace should be delivered to militants from the peaceful land of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

Bilawal said the flames of terrorism has engulfed the entire world, therefore it is the need of the hour to disseminate message of Sufis.

Earlier, PPP chairman laid floral wreath and chadar at Mazar of Shah Abdul Lateef Bhittai on 274th annual Urs of Sufi saint. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.