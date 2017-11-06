Mon November 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Bilawal for promoting message of Bhittai

HALA, Sindh: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed for promoting the message of sufis, which is peace.

This he said while addressing a gathering during his visit to Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai here on Monday.

Referring to terror attack at the mausoleum of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar earlier this year, Bilawal said even the mazars of sufi saints were not save, adding that message of peace should be delivered to militants from the peaceful land of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

Bilawal said the flames of terrorism has engulfed the entire world, therefore it is the need of the hour to disseminate message of Sufis.

Earlier, PPP chairman laid floral wreath and chadar at Mazar of Shah Abdul Lateef Bhittai on 274th annual Urs of Sufi saint. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Imran Khan moves SC against Election Reforms Bill 2017

Imran Khan moves SC against Election Reforms Bill 2017
Action ordered against showroom owners encroaching roads in Karachi

Action ordered against showroom owners encroaching roads in Karachi
Security high alert at Punjab airports after ‘threatening’ call from India

Security high alert at Punjab airports after ‘threatening’ call from India
More details into Hammad Siddiui’s arrest revealed

More details into Hammad Siddiui’s arrest revealed
Load More load more