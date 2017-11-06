Action ordered against showroom owners encroaching roads in Karachi

KARACHI: Taking serious notice of the re-emergence of encroachments on the main roads by car showroom owners, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has directed IG police to personally remove them and take action against the delinquent policemen who allowed them.

Talking to IG Police AD Khowaja, the CM said that he had directed DIG traffic to remove all the encroachments made by showroom managements on the main roads. The main roads are not their property, he added.

“The encroachments were removed but have re-emerged on Tariq Road, Khalid Bin Walid Road, Jamshed Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Clifton and in parts of Nazimabad.”

He said that this shows that it has been done in connivance with the concerned officers and policemen. “I would take strict action against the involved officers,” he said and added “I am working hard to make this city free of encroachment but it emerges again and again”.

The chief minister said that he would start visiting the city from next week and would take strict action against the issues of encroachments, filth and garbage and absence of staff in offices, police station and local government offices.

The IG police assured the chief minister that he would personally monitor removal of encroachment on the roads, particularly by the showrooms.