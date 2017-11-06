Mon November 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Action ordered against showroom owners encroaching roads in Karachi

Action ordered against showroom owners encroaching roads in Karachi

KARACHI: Taking serious notice of the re-emergence of encroachments on the main roads by car showroom owners, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has directed IG police to personally remove them and take action against the delinquent policemen who allowed them.

Talking to IG Police AD Khowaja, the CM said that he had directed DIG traffic to remove all the encroachments made by showroom managements on the main roads. The main roads are not their property, he added.

“The encroachments were removed but have re-emerged on Tariq Road, Khalid Bin Walid Road, Jamshed Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Clifton and in parts of Nazimabad.” 

He said that this shows that it has been done in connivance with the concerned officers and policemen. “I would take strict action against the involved officers,” he said and added “I am working hard to make this city free of encroachment but it emerges again and again”.

The chief minister said that he would start visiting the city from next week and would take strict action against the issues of encroachments, filth and garbage and absence of staff in offices, police station and local government offices. 

The IG police assured the chief minister that he would personally monitor removal of encroachment on the roads, particularly by the showrooms.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Security high alert at Punjab airports after ‘threatening’ call from India

Security high alert at Punjab airports after ‘threatening’ call from India
More details into Hammad Siddiui’s arrest revealed

More details into Hammad Siddiui’s arrest revealed
Allies of anti-CPEC elements are enemies of Pakistan, says Palijo

Allies of anti-CPEC elements are enemies of Pakistan, says Palijo
PPP holds protest rallies against PoL price-hike across Pakistan

PPP holds protest rallies against PoL price-hike across Pakistan
Load More load more