Sun November 05, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 5, 2017

Gen Bajwa arrives in Tehran: ISPR

TEHRAN: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday arrived in Tehran on an official visit.

The Army Chief, during the visit, will hold meetings with the Iran's civilian and military leadership, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

Earlier, Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost had called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters last week.

During the meeting, the two discussed regional security, Pakistan-Iran border management, visits and exchanges in the defence realm.

