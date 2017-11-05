FC thwart terror bid in Balochistan: ISPR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and intelligence agencies on Sunday recovered a heavy cache of arms and ammunition in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the province.
According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the IBO conducted in Channah Nullah and Chatthar areas near Dera Murad Jamali was part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.
Law enforcement agencies recovered 850 kilograms of black explosives, 252 grenades, 236 grenade fuses, ammunition for machine guns, and a sniper rifle, the military’s media wing added.
