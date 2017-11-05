Sun November 05, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 5, 2017

WATCH: Meera sings "my heart will go on"

Pakistani actress and controversy queen Meera recently shocked her fans with a new video. 

Meera, who never fails to surprise her fans with her English language skills, sang Celine Dion’s hit song ‘My heart will go on’ from famous Hollywood movie ‘Titanic’.

According to local daily, The actress recorded her singing video after an interview with a private television. 

The video went viral on the internet on Saturday with thousands of people watching it.

