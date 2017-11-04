PM Abbasi, Shehbaz discuss country's political situation

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday met with Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed important matters, including the country’s political situation.

The chief minister had extended his stay in London due to the PM’s visit to the city, Geo News reported.

Abbasi arrived here on Friday afternoon to attend the "Future of Pakistan 2017" conference.

The prime minister will address the event.

Earlier this week a high-level huddle was held in London chaired by PML-N president Nawaz Sharif and attended by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others.

During the meeting, support for Nawaz Sharif was reiterated and it was decided that no minus-Nawaz formula would be acceptable.