PTV to telecast Urdu-dubbed Chinese drama

Beijing Youth, One of the most popular modern Chinese drama series, would be telecast on Pakistan Television (PTV), a Chinese diplomat in Pakistan tweeted on Saturday.

Lijian Zhao‏, Deputy Chief of Mission at Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, said the TV series has been dubbed into Urdu in Karachi while China Radio International translated it from Chinese.

A 36 episode TV series Beijing Youth will be on air on PTV. It was dubbed into Urdu in Karachi. China Radio Intl translated it from Chinese pic.twitter.com/kGNP49G3QS — Lijian Zhao (@zlj517) November 4, 2017

Beijing Youth follows the story of four young men born and grew up in Beijing, China.

Their pursuits of their own control of life, true love and happiness have been vividly told in the series.