Sat November 04, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 4, 2017

PTV to telecast Urdu-dubbed Chinese drama

Beijing Youth, One of the most popular modern Chinese drama series, would be telecast on Pakistan Television (PTV), a Chinese diplomat in Pakistan tweeted on Saturday.

Lijian Zhao‏, Deputy Chief of Mission at Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, said the TV series has been dubbed into Urdu in Karachi while China Radio International translated it from Chinese.

Beijing Youth follows the story of four young men born and grew up in Beijing, China.

Their pursuits of their own control of life, true love and happiness have been vividly told in the series.  

