Sat November 04, 2017
National

November 4, 2017

Rabbani rules out civil-military confrontation

KARACHI:  Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani on Saturday ruled out any civil-military confrontation,  but said  nothing good was happening in the current situation.   

Speaking to media, he said amendments were introduced to prevent martial laws in the country while case was also made against Pervez Musharraf but the state couldn’t take it to court.

“He is sitting abroad after fleeing, and it is sad he is commenting on national politics from there,” the Senate Chairman said.

Stressing the need for  national dialogue between state institutions, Rabbani said he had called for dialogue with judiciary and military bureaucracy in Quetta. “I had said if a law is made, it should be applicable to everyone”

He said the country’s constitution was supreme and every institution should work within their  limits without interfering with each other’s functions.   He said there was no provision in the constitution that allows  technocrat government.

Commenting on the issue of accountability, the Senate Chairman said the process of accountability has been clearly defined in the country’s constitution. “No country and society can function without justice  

Calling for across the board accountability, the senior politician said “if we have to ensure accountability, it should be for all, it can’t happen if some institutions say they are answerable  under their own system”.

Responding to a question , he said the next general election should be held on time.

Commenting on country campaign against terrorism he said the armed forces have achieved significant success in several operations

 

