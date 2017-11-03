FC foils terror bid in Balochistan, arrests TTP facilitator

RAWALPINDI: Security forces in Zhob foiled a major terror bid and apprehended Tehreek-e-Taliban facilitator in an intelligence based operation as part of Operation Raddul-Fasaad, Inter Services Public Relations said Friday.

According to ISPR, FC Balochistan and intelligence agencies conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout in Zhob and apprehended TTP facilitator.

The security forces seized explosive, IEDs, weapons and ammunition which was dumped to carry out a terrorist activity in Quetta.

The security forces also conducted IBO in Mandi Khel near Dosaali, North Wazirstan Agency. A large amount of weapons and ammonium including Guns, Mortars, Rocket Launchers, IEDs, explosive, communication equipment and extremist literature recovered.