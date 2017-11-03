Whatsapp suffers global outage

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Whatsapp, a popular messaging service owned by Facebook, on Friday suffered global outage on Friday.
The services were restored after the temporary suspension
Users in Pakistan took to Twitter and other social media platforms to report the global outage.
Geo News reported that the app was not working in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Sahiwal and other cities of the country.
#Whatsapp seems #down in #Pakistan— Basit Alvi (@bpk69) November 3, 2017
So, WhatsApp is down globally, in case you're wondering. #Karachi #Pakistan #whatsappdown— Kashif Malim (@KashifMalim) November 3, 2017
Checking #twitter to see if #whatsapp is down. It is. #pakistan— Aadil Aamir (@TheAadilAamir) November 3, 2017
The Independent reported that users in the UK were thrown into turmoil on Friday as the messaging app suffered a major outage.
"The service started experiencing issues at around 07:10 GMT, according to independent website DownDetector , which tracks major network outages," the newspaper said.
Russian, Malaysia, Turkey, Spain and countries in Africa were also affected by the suspension of Whatsapp services.
