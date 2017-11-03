Whatsapp suffers global outage

KARACHI: Whatsapp, a popular messaging service owned by Facebook, on Friday suffered global outage on Friday.

The services were restored after the temporary suspension

Users in Pakistan took to Twitter and other social media platforms to report the global outage.

Geo News reported that the app was not working in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Sahiwal and other cities of the country.

The Independent reported that users in the UK were thrown into turmoil on Friday as the messaging app suffered a major outage.

"The service started experiencing issues at around 07:10 GMT, according to independent website DownDetector , which tracks major network outages," the newspaper said.

Russian, Malaysia, Turkey, Spain and countries in Africa were also affected by the suspension of Whatsapp services.