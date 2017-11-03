Fri November 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Monitoring report
November 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Whatsapp suffers global outage

Whatsapp suffers global outage

KARACHI: Whatsapp, a popular messaging service owned by Facebook, on Friday suffered global outage on Friday.

The services were restored after the temporary suspension 

Users in Pakistan took to Twitter and other social media platforms to report the global outage.  

Geo News reported that the app was not working in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Sahiwal and other cities of the country.

The Independent reported that users in the UK were thrown into turmoil on Friday as the messaging app suffered a major outage.

"The service started experiencing issues at around 07:10 GMT, according to independent website DownDetector , which tracks major network outages," the newspaper said.

Russian, Malaysia, Turkey, Spain and countries in Africa were also affected by the suspension of Whatsapp services.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Khursheed Shah says won’t save Nawaz again

Khursheed Shah says won’t save Nawaz again
NAB challenges Capt (retd) Safdar’s release

NAB challenges Capt (retd) Safdar’s release
Nawaz Sharif rules out ‘new NRO’

Nawaz Sharif rules out ‘new NRO’
Accountability court adjourns hearing against Nawaz

Accountability court adjourns hearing against Nawaz
Load More load more