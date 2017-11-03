Fri November 03, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 3, 2017

NAB challenges Capt (retd) Safdar’s release

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has challenged Capt (retd) Safdar’s release in the Islamabad High Court, Geo News reported on Friday.

An accountability court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Safdar after he failed to attend hearing of NAB references. He was arrested by the NAB from airport as he returned from abroad.

The accountability court released him against the surely bonds on October 9.

NAB Prosecutor General  moved an application against release of Captain (retd) Safdar, saying accountability court should have sent him to jail as only higher judiciary can order release of the suspect. 

He prayed the court to declare the order of Safdar’s release null and void and send him to Adiala Jail on Judicial remand.

 

