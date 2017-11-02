Quaid's only daughter Dina Wadia passes away at 98

MUMBAI: Daughter of the ever-respectable Quaid Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Dina Wadia passed away today (Thursday) at the age of 98.

The only child of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his second wife Rattanbai Petit., Dina was born on August 15, 1919 in London.

Having a strong and influential family background, Dina's paternal grandparents hailed from Gujarat who moved to Karachi later for business purposes.

Going against her father's will and marrying an Indian Parsi Neville Wadia, Dina has left behind her only son Nusli Wadia upon her death, who is currently an entrepreneur and chairman of the Wadia Group.



Dina Wadia (extreme left) during her first visit to Pakistan in 1948

Dina Wadia did not travel to Pakistan until her father's funeral in Karachi in September 1948.

In March 2004, Wadia visited Lahore, Pakistan, to watch a cricket match between Pakistan and India.

Wadia, her son Nusli Wadia and grandsons Ness Wadia and Jehangir Wadia also visited the mausoleum of her father to pay homage.

She also went to the tomb of Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah to pay respects to her aunt and Flagstaff House Pakistan to host the flag of Pakistan and her father's house Wazir Mansion.