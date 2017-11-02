Thu November 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 2, 2017

Share

Sharifs’ VIP accountability sending wrong message: Zardari
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Asif admits he failed to establish Zardari-Nawaz contact  

Asif admits he failed to establish Zardari-Nawaz contact  

KARACHI: I had failed to establish a contact between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, admitted Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif.

“I had phoned and also left text messages for the PPP leader but he did not reply,” said Asif in an interview with Hamid Mir, the host of Geo News show Capital Talk Thursday night.

The foreign minister said that he also contacted PPP’s Farooq Naek to take up the Iqama case (work permit case), but he refused, saying Zardari had forbidden him to take the case.

“We have to work towards improving the political situation,” said the foreign minister, adding that “politicians should not make a drama of themselves.”

When asked if there was a chance of PML-N and PPP working together, the minister said that he could say anything for sure.

“In my personal opinion there is no chance of contact between the two parties,” Asif maintained.

On August 16, PPP supremo Zardari had said that he has no interest in establishing contact with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Former president had made the comments during a meeting of the party's core leadership at Bilawal House.

Zardari said the PPP also has no interest in becoming part of a 'Grand National Dialogue' proposed recently by Nawaz Sharif.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Quaid's only daughter Dina Wadia passes away at 98

Quaid's only daughter Dina Wadia passes away at 98
Bilawal lashes out at federal govt for holding back Sindh Zakat funds

Bilawal lashes out at federal govt for holding back Sindh Zakat funds
Public holiday in Sindh on Nov 04 on Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai

Public holiday in Sindh on Nov 04 on Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai
Defence minister visits Air Headquarters

Defence minister visits Air Headquarters
Load More load more