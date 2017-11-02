Public holiday in Sindh on Nov 04 on Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh government has announced a public holiday on Saturday November 4 throughout the province on the occasion of Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.
A notification has been issued in this regard.
The notification reads as, “The government of Sindh has been pleased to declare 14th Safar, 1439 (A.H) on 4th November, 2017, Saturday as a Public Holiday throughout the province on occasion of Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai for all office, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporate and local councils under the administrative control of government of Sindh, except essential services.”
