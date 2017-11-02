Public holiday in Sindh on Nov 04 on Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai

KARACHI: Sindh government has announced a public holiday on Saturday November 4 throughout the province on the occasion of Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

The notification reads as, “The government of Sindh has been pleased to declare 14th Safar, 1439 (A.H) on 4th November, 2017, Saturday as a Public Holiday throughout the province on occasion of Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai for all office, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporate and local councils under the administrative control of government of Sindh, except essential services.”