Nawaz returns to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday arrived in Pakistan a day before he is scheduled to appear before an accountability court in connection with corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, who was in London where his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is being treated for throat cancer, left for the Punjab House after landing at the Benazir International Airport.

Pervaiz Rashid, Amir Maqam, Rajaz Zafarul Haq, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and other leaders of the embattled ruling party received Mian Nawaz Sharif at the airport. The court had indicted him in his absence.

According to Geo News, the NAB on Wednesday approached the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) seeking access to the plane carrying the ousted prime minster Nawaz Sharif.

Sources told The News that 10-member NAB had sought the access to aircraft to serve him summons issued by the accountability court.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi Nasir Iqbal , however, stopped the team from approaching the airport Geo News reported that the NAB team plans to visit the Punjab House to serve the summons.

At London’s Heathrow Airport, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that he’s returning to Pakistan to appear before the NAB court at a time when his wife Kulsoom Nawaz needs him the most on her side.