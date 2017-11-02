Thu November 02, 2017
World

AFP
November 2, 2017

Two dead in shooting at Colorado Walmart store: police

WASHINGTON: Two men were shot dead at a Walmart store in Colorado on Wednesday evening, police said, in the latest case of US gun violence.

There were two "confirmed deceased adult males" and one woman transported to a hospital, the Thornton Police Department said on Twitter about two hours after first reporting the incident.

"Multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area," they warned in their initial post.

Police later said it was "NOT an active shooter" situation, indicating the threat had passed.

A spokesman for the Denver-area Thornton Police Department could not be immediately reached by AFP.

Last month, a gunman in Las Vegas killed 58 people in the country´s worst mass shooting in recent history.

More than 33,000 gun-related deaths occur annually in the United States, according to a study released this month.

