"Nawaz’s esprit of sacrifices, patriotism was misinterpreted as his weakness"

KARACHI: While defending her father and showing unwavering support to PML-N, Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that former prime minister does not need any NRO, adding that Nawaz’s esprit of sacrifices and patriotism was misconceived as his weakness.

Speaking at Geo News programme Aapas Ki Baat, daughter of ousted prime minister said that when Nawaz’s disqualification could not reduce his reputation and failed to achieve its purpose, the narrative of plus and minus formulas have emerged. He was disqualified not discredited, she added, former prime minister still lives in his voters’ hearts.

I think, Mian sahab should not have compromised," she remarked. "He should have put his foot down."

Commenting on Nisar’s recent remarks in which he asked the party members to refrain from criticism, Maryam said she has no doubt that Nisar made the remarks in sympathy with the party. However, Maryam said that she is at a loss to understand the dynamics of getting justice in the country. She asked this is the standard of justice that “If you criticise you will be denied justice, but if you don’t criticize you will get justice?”

While responding to a question about disqualification of Nawaz, she said that the decision was made in haste or anger. Maryam claimed that “Panama case was not about corruption, money laundering or misuse of power.”

Just because the names appeared on the Panama case it didn’t mean that those people were “necessarily involved in corruption or any wrongdoing.”

Speaking about cases against her, she claimed that she was targetted because she stood in between of the attacks launched against Nawaz Sharif.

When asked if Nawaz has no fear of being jailed, she remarked: “We have been there and done that.” She shared that her family members have been imprisoned as well as exiled in the past.

She also said that Sharif family has time and again been blackmailed with National Accountability Bureau references, imprisonment, Dawn Leaks, among others.

To which Maryam said that Nawaz had indeed accepted that this should not have happened as it sets a bad precedent. “He remarked this before coming to power,” she explained.

Maryam said that all institutions should be respected. But this significance of parliament cannot be discounted. “Others are constitutional institutions but parliament is a law-making institution,” she added.

While replying to a question about Pakistan Peoples Party’s Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari’s remarked against Nawaz, she said; “I am in a fix regarding his statements.”

“Right now people are happy being used” but they will soon realise it, she claimed, adding that once Nawaz’s enemies are done with them they will target other people.

Maryam also cleared the air regarding the alleged rift in Sharif family and claimed that Shehbaz Sharif is the most intelligent member of the family and he has been her hero since childhood.

On the National Accountability Bureau references against the Sharif family, Maryam said that references have been framed against Nawaz.

“There is no allegation of any corruption or kickback against him[Nawaz],” she shared.