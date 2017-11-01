Wed November 01, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 1, 2017

CM Sindh warns public sector schools against collecting exam fee

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government would bear all the expenses relating to examinations of class IX to XII enrolled in public sector educational institutions. Therefore, no public school or educational board is entitled to collect examination fee.

He issued these directives while taking notice of the media reports that the schools are collecting examination fee from the students of class IX and XII on the ground that the government has not issued such notification.

He added that he had issued clear directives and had approved the budget for the purpose. The school education department has issued a notification dated April 20, 2017.

The chief minister said that he would not tolerate such a negligence and “all the schools are hereby directed to stop collection of registration, enrolment and annual examination fee from the students enrolled in government schools,” he and added otherwise strict action would be taken against the delinquents.

The notification issued for the purpose on April 20, 2017 reads as “With the approval of the competent authority, the school education department, government of Sindh will bear all the expenses relating to registration, enrolment and annual examination fees for all the students of class IX to IIX enrolled in public sector educational institutions in the province of Sindh with immediate effect.”

The chief minister through secretary school education has issued directives to all the government schools and colleges to implement the notification in true letter and spirit.

