Wed November 01, 2017
November 1, 2017

Noorani attackers won’t be spared, says Ahsan Iqbal
Noorani thanks DG ISPR for extending best wishes, support

ISLAMABAD: The News senior journalist Ahmad Noorani telephoned Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor and thanked him for extending best wishes and support.

In conversation with military spokesman, Noorani said he had not blamed anyone for the assault on him, adding that a few opportunists were trying to create fiction which should be ignored.

The DG ISPR assured The News journalist that full support was being given to the state machinery to trace the culprits.

Major General Ghafoor also extended his best wishes for Noorani’s healthy recovery.

Earlier, Major General Asif Ghafoor had strongly condemned the attack on Ahmad Noorani.

In a tweet message, he had said it was a malicious attempt to create unrest.

He said that Pakistan Army would fully support efforts to arrest the culprits and bring them to justice.

He had also sent a bouquet to Noorani, senior reporter of ‘The News’ and expressed good wishes for him. He had also prayed for his speedy recovery.

A representative of the military's media wing visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where Noorani is under treatment, and presented the injured journalist with a bouquet.

He also strongly condemned the attack on him by some unknown assailants on Friday.  

Ahmed Noorani, who is a senior journalist associated with The News Investigation Cell, was severely wounded with head injuries when unknown assailants attacked him with steel rods, knives and iron-fists in a brazen daylight.

World media highlighted the report about attack on Noorani and reported condemnation by various international journalists associations.

