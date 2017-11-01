Wed November 01, 2017
National

November 1, 2017

Kulsoom Nawaz’s second chemotherapy session today

LONDON: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has arrived at the hospital for the second chemotherapy session today.

Kulsoom Nawaz has been admitted to Harley Street Clinic hospital. Her first session of chemotherapy was carried out in the second week of October.

Her husband former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz accompanied her to the hospital.

She was diagnosed with early-stage lymphoma in August when she suddenly left for London for a checkup.

Kulsoom Nawaz has since undergone three surgeries and remains in London.

