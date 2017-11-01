Kulsoom Nawaz’s second chemotherapy session today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Maryam Nawaz on twitter shared a picture of her mother Kulsoom Nawaz on her hospital bed,...
LONDON: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has arrived at the hospital for the second chemotherapy session today.
Kulsoom Nawaz has been admitted to Harley Street Clinic hospital. Her first session of chemotherapy was carried out in the second week of October.
Her husband former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz accompanied her to the hospital.
She was diagnosed with early-stage lymphoma in August when she suddenly left for London for a checkup.
Kulsoom Nawaz has since undergone three surgeries and remains in London.
LONDON: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has arrived at the hospital for the second chemotherapy session today.
Kulsoom Nawaz has been admitted to Harley Street Clinic hospital. Her first session of chemotherapy was carried out in the second week of October.
Her husband former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz accompanied her to the hospital.
She was diagnosed with early-stage lymphoma in August when she suddenly left for London for a checkup.
Kulsoom Nawaz has since undergone three surgeries and remains in London.
Comments