Sharjeel Memon accuses NAB of double standards

KARACHI: Former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon on Wednesday criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for treating cases against him and Sharif family with discrimination.

The former minister was accorded warm welcome by Pakistan People’s Party lawmakers as he attended the Sindh Assembly session where he was brought in an armored personnel carrier (APC). Memon was arrested on October 23 after his bail was cancelled.

The PPP lawmakers showered him with rose petals and chanted slogans in his favour as Memon entered the assembly. He declined to talk to media.

In his speech, Sharjeem Memon called on the authorities to review criteria for putting people on the Exit Control List.

He said he was arrested from Islamabad airport without being issued any summons and despite the fact that he had bail documents to show them.

He said the same NAB officials were not allowed to enter the airport when Capt (retd) Safdar, son in law of Nawaz Sharif, reached Islamabad Airport.

“Should I call it NAB’s love for Muslim League-N,” said he.

He said he was in the country for seven months and during that period continued to appear before court but still his name was present on the ECL.

The PPP leader said Nawaz Sharif and his family were facing NAB investigation while Ishaq Dar was traveling across the world despite facing corruption references.

“Why is there double standard in NAB’s law for me and Mian Sahib,” the former minister said.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Assembly adopted a resolution condemning arrest of Sharjeel Memon. Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) lawmaker Nusrat Sehr Abbasi opposed the resolution.