Sharmeen breaks silence over criticism on her harresment tweet

KARACHI: Oscar and Emmy Awards winner, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy on Tuesday responded to the criticism she faced on her ‘harassment’ tweets following which AKHU fired the doctor who allegedly tried to connect with her sister on social media.

While breaking her silence over harsh criticism on social media, Sharmeen admitted that she might not choose the correct words to describe the incident that really made her sad due to which she had to tweet with an intention to make the people aware of the behaviour that she thought hurt and made her sister feel uneasy.

She wrote, “Some of the words I used have disappointed people and I agree they were poorly chosen in a time of heated emotion.”

Chinoy further added, ““My tweet about the wrong women in the wrong family was not meant to suggest a sense of privilege or power, what I meant to say was that the women in my family are strong and stand up for themselves and always have.”

On tweeting, doctor-patient privilege, women and harassment pic.twitter.com/2HoCK36wjb — Sharmeen Obaid (@sharmeenochinoy) October 31, 2017

Chinoy maintained that doctor’s act of sending a friend request was ‘breach of trust and severe lack of a professional code of conduct’.

“You may disagree with the manner in which I called the doctor’s behaviour, debate the boundaries of social media with medical profession and my form and tone of expression, but ultimately, what happened was a breach of trust and severe lack of a professional code of conduct that led to a woman feeling violated or harassed. And on that I will not stay silent,” she added.

Unfortunately the doctor messed with the wrong women in the wrong family and I will definitely report him! Harassment has 2 stop! — Sharmeen Obaid (@sharmeenochinoy) October 23, 2017

Earlier, Chinoy had taken to Twitter to share the story of her sister, who had gone to a private hospital for a medical check-up but later received a friendship request on social media from the same doctor who tended to her.

There are zero boundaries in #pakistan! Last night my sister went to AKU emergency & the doctor who tended to her tried 2 add her on FB 1/2 — Sharmeen Obaid (@sharmeenochinoy) October 23, 2017

The tweet stirred widespread debate on social media in Pakistan, fueling emotions as some supported her stance while others bashed her.

