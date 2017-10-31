Asma Jahangir's group sweeps SCBA elections

ISLAMABAD: Asma Jahangir’s Independent group clean swept the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections 2017-18 after defeating ruling Hamid Khan-led Professional group.

According to unofficial results, Independent group’s nominee Syed Muhammad Kaleem Ahmed Khursheed securing 1142 votes elected as President of the top Bar, whereas Safdar Hussain Tarar of the same group got 1372 votes and elected General Secretary of SCBA.

While Hafiz Abdul Rehman Ansari nominated by the Hamid Khan group securing 1064 votes remained a runner up candidate for the seat of president however its Mian Muhammad Aslam for the seat of General Secretary could secure only 763 votes.

The voting began at 9 am this morning (Tuesday) and ended at 5 pm. Special security arrangements were in place across Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta and Multan for the polls. Official results would be announced later.

As many as 29,992 registered members of the country’s top bar exercised their right to vote in various districts of the country, whereas, 44 candidates contested the election for 22 seats of the association. Asma Jahangir's Independent group had the support of senior lawyers.