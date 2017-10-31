Tue October 31, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s bank accounts seized over alleged tax evasion

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s bank accounts seized over alleged tax evasion

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday seized bank accounts of renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for non-payment of taxes.

According to FBR sources, the singer failed to deposit his income tax of more than Rs3 million in 2015, that led the department to seize his available bank accounts in the country, recovering a sum worth 105,000 rupees from one of them. While efforts are underway to recover remaining due amount of taxes.

As per details, FBR imposed tax on Rahat after identifying a confidential transaction. He was obliged to pay income tax worth Rs 33,48000 for the year 2015.

While, the recovery of Rs 105,000 have been made from one of the seized accounts of internationally known Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan Motor Rally concludes at Gwadar

Pakistan Motor Rally concludes at Gwadar
Pakistan plans to build several new nuclear reactors

Pakistan plans to build several new nuclear reactors
The inside story of PML-N huddle in London

The inside story of PML-N huddle in London
Court directs SECP to freeze Hassan, Hussain Nawaz’s shares in six companies

Court directs SECP to freeze Hassan, Hussain Nawaz’s shares in six companies
Load More load more