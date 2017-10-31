Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s bank accounts seized over alleged tax evasion

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday seized bank accounts of renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for non-payment of taxes.

According to FBR sources, the singer failed to deposit his income tax of more than Rs3 million in 2015, that led the department to seize his available bank accounts in the country, recovering a sum worth 105,000 rupees from one of them. While efforts are underway to recover remaining due amount of taxes.

As per details, FBR imposed tax on Rahat after identifying a confidential transaction. He was obliged to pay income tax worth Rs 33,48000 for the year 2015.

While, the recovery of Rs 105,000 have been made from one of the seized accounts of internationally known Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.