Pakistan Motor Rally concludes at Gwadar

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Motor Rally 2017, which started on 21 October from Khunjrab finished at Gwadar on Tuesday night.

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa along with Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri and former CM Abdul Malik Baloch witnessed final segment of the rally and distributed prizes to the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief appreciated spirit of organizers, participants and the supporters across the country.

PakMotorRally concluded at Gwadar. "Pakistanis are peace & sports loving resilient nation, bound to rise despite all challenges" COAS.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/Wjys4IcTvR — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) October 31, 2017

The COAS said, “Pakistanis are peace and sports loving resilient nation thus bound to rise despite all challenges. Every Pakistani from Khunjrab to Gwadar is committed to peace and progress of the country.”

He said Balochistan’s progress is Pakistan’s progress. CPEC will be truly successful when it lifts Balochstan to its rightful place. Pakistan Army will extend full support to assist the socio economic development of Balochistan by the government.

A large gathering of local population, civil and military officials were present on the occasion to witness the concluding event held under the arrangements of Pakistan Army.