The inside story of PML-N huddle in London

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has decided that incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif would be next the prime minister if PML-N emerged victorious in general elections 2018.

This was decided in a huddle of top leadership in London on Monday.

The inside story of PML-N huddle was disclosed by sources with senior anchor Shahzeb Khanzada, host of Geo News programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada ky Sath”.

Sources said the party also decided to avoid policy of clash with the state institutions.

It was also agreed that instead of Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Sharif, only Sharif brothers (Nawaz and Shahbaz) would give statement regarding party policy.

The top leadership of PML-N has reiterated that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif did not get a fair trial in the Panama case from the Supreme Court and that no minus-Nawaz formula would be accepted at any level and under any circumstances.

The meeting, chaired by PML-N President and former premier Nawaz Sharif was attended by Shahbaz and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, among others.

The PML-N leadership met at Hassan Nawaz’s flat for around four hours and discussed important issues around Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification and the current issues being faced by the government.

All the three strongly denied a rift in the PML-N ranks and said the hype about the rift and differences existed in the media and talkshows and nothing more than that. The Sharif brothers and PM Abbasi said that the party was united; neither were there any rifts in theparty nor were there any differences or contest over the leadership slot. The PM and Punjab CM said that Nawaz Sharif was the leader of the party and his consultation was part of all the decisions taken.

Nawaz Sharif himself rubbished aside the rumours of rifts within the party, adding that there was no divide in the PML-N.

The former PM said despite that he didn’t expect a fair trial, he would continue to respect the courts and would appear before the NAB court on November 3.

The huddle agreed that the elections would be held on time – in June next year, according to PM Abbasi – and the system would continue while attempts to disturb the democratic system would be foiled.