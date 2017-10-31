Parliamentary leaders agree to retain existing 272 seats of NA

KARACHI: Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday chaired a meeting of parliamentary leaders to discuss the delimitation issue in wake of preliminary results of 2017 census.

The meeting of parliamentary leaders with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq decided to retain 272 seats of National Assembly.

Later, talking to media after presiding over the meeting, he said all the parliamentary leaders were unanimous that seats should not be increased.

“All the political leaders in the meeting were agreed not to increase seats” he added.

Ayaz Sadiq said the bill of delimitation of constituencies will likely to be approved during the current session of National Assembly.

The Speaker said extension of delimitation of constituencies will be on the basis of population.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, the Speaker said the Election Commission has requested the parliament to consider the issue on priority basis so that general elections are not delayed on this account.

He said Minister for law and Justice, Zahid Hamid briefed the participants about delimitation and the new constituencies in wake of census.

The meeting was also attended by the officials of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Statistics, NADRA and relevant stakeholders.

Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan

Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Babar Yaqoobon said that the Commission will be able to start its work on new delimitations after notification of results of national census-2017.

In a media briefing, he said that it will not be possible for the ECP to complete its work on review on new electoral rolls and new delimitations in case of delay in publishing of results and providing other relevant details of national census-2017.

He said that holding of general elections was not possible without new delimitations as legally and constitutionally there are hurdles in holding next elections on existing delimitations.

He added existing seats have no legal and constitutional status to have election on them after national census-2017, adding, notification of results of national census-2017 was necessary for this activity.

Expressing his concerns over delay in publishing of results and providing other relevant details of national census-2017, the secretary ECP said that the commission has in-writing requested the Secretary Law to complete their work so that ECP may fulfill its constitutional responsibilities.

He said that the ECP was ready for new delimitations under new law but it depends on sharing of national census-2017 results.