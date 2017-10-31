Tue October 31, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 31, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Ahsan inquires about Ahmad Noorani's health

Ahsan inquires about Ahmad Noorani's health

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday visited residence of Senior Journalist of Jang Group Ahmad Noorani to inquire after his health and prayed for his early recovery.

Ahmed Noorani had received severe injuries in an attack by unknown assailants last week.

Ahsan Iqbal assured the journalist that the government would bring all those involved in the incident to justice.

“I am personally monitoring progress on investigation of the incident on daily basis and all state-of-art resources are being utilized to apprehend the culprits,” Associated Press of Pakistan quoted the minister as saying.

The minister vowed not to tolerate any restriction on freedom of expression.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Iranian envoy calls on COAS

Iranian envoy calls on COAS
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy dispels notion of misusing celebrity power

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy dispels notion of misusing celebrity power
Imran says Nawaz intends to pressure military, NAB, judiciary under ‘London Game Plan’

Imran says Nawaz intends to pressure military, NAB, judiciary under ‘London Game Plan’
Wife ´kills´ husband, 12 others with poisoned lassi in Punjab

Wife ´kills´ husband, 12 others with poisoned lassi in Punjab
Load More load more