Ahsan inquires about Ahmad Noorani's health

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday visited residence of Senior Journalist of Jang Group Ahmad Noorani to inquire after his health and prayed for his early recovery.

Ahmed Noorani had received severe injuries in an attack by unknown assailants last week.

Ahsan Iqbal assured the journalist that the government would bring all those involved in the incident to justice.

“I am personally monitoring progress on investigation of the incident on daily basis and all state-of-art resources are being utilized to apprehend the culprits,” Associated Press of Pakistan quoted the minister as saying.

The minister vowed not to tolerate any restriction on freedom of expression.