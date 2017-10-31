Tue October 31, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 31, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Imran says Nawaz intends to pressure military, NAB, judiciary under ‘London Game Plan’

Imran says Nawaz intends to pressure military, NAB, judiciary under ‘London Game Plan’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said Nawaz Sharif intends to retain control of the ruling party in order to malign National Accountability Bureau (NAB), judiciary and military to pressure state institutions for another National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) as part of "London Game Plan".

A day after Nawaz Sharif chaired a  meeting of his close aides in London, Imran Khan took to Twitter and claimed: "London Game Plan obvious now: Nawaz will retain control of Party and use it to malign NAB, Judiciary & military to pressure them for another NRO”

He said Nawaz Sharif was desperate for NRO to avoid conviction on money laundering and save his Rs300 billion stashed aboard from being frozen.

The PTI chairman also took an exception to prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who also flew to London to attend the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz meeting, saying the premier is reducing Pakistan to a banana republic by playing poodle to a discredited Nawaz Sharif and retaining a fugitive from justice as Finance Minister—a reference to Ishaq Dar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy dispels notion of misusing celebrity power

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy dispels notion of misusing celebrity power
Wife ´kills´ husband, 12 others with poisoned lassi in Punjab

Wife ´kills´ husband, 12 others with poisoned lassi in Punjab
Men still killing women for ´honour´ in Pakistan, despite new law

Men still killing women for ´honour´ in Pakistan, despite new law
Vohra involved in MQM money-laundering case: Sarfaraz Merchant

Vohra involved in MQM money-laundering case: Sarfaraz Merchant
Load More load more