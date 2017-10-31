Imran says Nawaz intends to pressure military, NAB, judiciary under ‘London Game Plan’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said Nawaz Sharif intends to retain control of the ruling party in order to malign National Accountability Bureau (NAB), judiciary and military to pressure state institutions for another National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) as part of "London Game Plan".

A day after Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting of his close aides in London, Imran Khan took to Twitter and claimed: "London Game Plan obvious now: Nawaz will retain control of Party and use it to malign NAB, Judiciary & military to pressure them for another NRO”

He said Nawaz Sharif was desperate for NRO to avoid conviction on money laundering and save his Rs300 billion stashed aboard from being frozen.

The PTI chairman also took an exception to prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who also flew to London to attend the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz meeting, saying the premier is reducing Pakistan to a banana republic by playing poodle to a discredited Nawaz Sharif and retaining a fugitive from justice as Finance Minister—a reference to Ishaq Dar.