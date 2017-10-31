Vohra involved in MQM money-laundering case: Sarfaraz Merchant

KARACHI: Karachi’s Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra, who had recently joined the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), has been involved in the money-laundering case of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), Sarfaraz Merchant alleged here.

Altaf Hussain’s former aide and one of the accused in the MQM-L money-laundering case Merchant revealed this while speaking on Geo News' program “Aapas Ki Baat” on Monday night.

He said that both factions of the political group — MQM-L and MQM-Pakistan — advised him not to go ahead with the evidence against the party founder.

Merchant also said that senior party leader Farooq Sattar's claims of disassociation were only a 'talk' and that it is insubstantial since funds have been shifted abroad to London as late as August 25.

Earlier, Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan leader and Deputy Mayor Karachi Arshad Vohra had announced on Sunday to join the Mustafa Kamal-led Pakistan Sarzameen Party.

Speaking to media regarding his decision at the Pakistan House, Vohra remarked that he is grateful to the people of Karachi who gave them the mandate.