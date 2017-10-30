Nisar urges PML-N leaders to shun politics of self-interest

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister and PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday suggested the party leaders to shun the politics of self interest, adding that larger interest of the Party should be focused.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad, Nisar said that the PML-N has turned a party of self-interests and this attitude was detrimental to very survival of the party.

Nisar ruled out early elections in Pakistan, saying that he would be the ‘last person’ to support the narrative that the elections should not be held in time.

He stressed the need of political consensus and collective efforts to defeat the menace of terrorism, adding that today’s Pakistan is much difficult and facing threats from several countries. He further said that in 1970, there were threats from only one arch rival, but today’s Pakistan facing more challenges from various countries.

Former minister said that there is no rift within the Party, adding that differences of opinion are natural thing. He also advised PML-N to avoid speeches on Panama Leaks to avert confrontation with institutions.

Discussing the upcoming elections in 2018, the former interior minister said that the PML-N still remains in a state of confusion as other parties gear up to election campaign.

He further said that the PML-N should take ownership for its own actions and refrain from blaming others for its decisions.

While sharing the fact about Law & Order situation in Pakistan’s business hub Karachi, Nisar said that he did not consult with armed forces over Karachi operation as it was his decision.

He also said that he was on good terms with the military’s leadership including General (r) Ashfaq Pervez Kiyani, General (r) Raheel Sharif, and the current Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.