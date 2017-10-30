President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) on Naval chief

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain Monday conferred upon Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military), one of the highest Military honours of the country, during an impressive ceremony held at the President House.

The military award has been conferred upon the Naval Chief in recognition of his long meritorious services, exceptionally commendable performance and inspirable devotion to duty.

Leader of the House in Senate, Federal Minister for SAFRON, National Security Advisor, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, senior officers of the armed forces and high ranking officials attended the coveted investiture ceremony, said a press release.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in all his professional pursuits exhibited dynamic leadership skills coupled with immaculate moral strength, remarkable professional competence and high sense of responsibility.

His exemplary conduct instilled inspiration amongst subordinates and contributed profoundly in development of Pakistan Navy.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in June 1981. The admiral undertook initial training at Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth, UK. On commissioning, he won the coveted Sword of Honour from Pakistan Naval Academy.

During his distinguished career, Admiral Abbasi attained vast experience of both command and staff appointments.

His command appointments include Command of Surface ships, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commander 25th Destroyer Squadron, DG Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Commander Coast, Commander Logistics, Commander Pakistan Fleet and Command of Multi-National Combined Task Force 150 at HQ NAVCENT Bahrain.

His key staff appointments include Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Plans), Chief Inspector (Navy), Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations) and Chief of Staff at Naval Headquarters.

The CNS is a graduate of National Defence University Islamabad and Royal Australian Navy Staff College.