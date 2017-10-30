Graft reference: NAB court reserves decision on Dar's exemption plea

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad resumed the eight hearing of a graft reference against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday.

The reference had been filed against the finance minister by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for owning assets beyond his known sources of income.

As the NAB Judge Mohammad Bashir began proceedings, Dar’s counsel Khawaja Harris prayed the court that his client be exempted from appearing in court today as he had traveled to London for a medical check up.

The counsel also submitted medical reports of Dar to the court, assuring his client would appear on Thursday.

He said that the court may continue recording statements of the witnesses.

The NAB’s lawyer opposing the exemption plea requested the court to order arrest warrants for the minister, at which the judge reserved its decision.

In the last hearing held on Oct 23, the NAB prosecution presented two new witnesses against the minister and also prayed the court to endorse the NAB chief's order of freezing Dar's assets.

The first witness, Abdul Rehman Gondal, branch manager of a private bank's parliament branch, completed his statement and was cross-examined by Dar's counsel Khawaja Haris.

The second witness, Masood Ghani, the operations manager in a private bank, gave his testimony regarding Dar's bank account.