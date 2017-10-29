Sun October 29, 2017
National

October 29, 2017

Karachi's Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra joins PSP

KARACHI: Arshad Wohra, Deputy Mayor of Karachi, has decided to join the Pak Sar Zameen Party, Geo News reported on Sunday.

Speaking to the media at the Pakistan House, the headquarters of the Mustafa Kamal-led party, Arshad Vohra said he has decided to resign from his position as he was unable to serve the people of Karachi. 

"We could have done a lot for people of Karachi, but we didn't. 

He rejected the impression that he was forced to join the PSP

It is being considered a major blow to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, days after Farooq Sattar said his party lawmakers would resign from the parliament and Sindh Assembly if policy of forcing his party members to  quit the MQM-P continues.

Speaking at the press conference, Senior PSP leader Anees Qaim Khani asked Farooq Sattar to fulfill his promise and resign from assemblies. 

