Sun October 29, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 29, 2017

Four 'terrorists' arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police on Sunday arrested four terrorists as they attempted to plant a bomb on Shah Alam bridge, according Geo News.

The Counter-Terrorism Department said the suspects belonging to a banned organization had made the explosive device using  two oil cans.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the possession from the  possession of the suspects.

The Bomb Disposal Squad was called in to defuse the bombs, the CTD said.

 

    CTD
    Peshawar
    Pakistan
