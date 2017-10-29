Four 'terrorists' arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police on Sunday arrested four terrorists as they attempted to plant a bomb on Shah Alam bridge, according Geo News.

The Counter-Terrorism Department said the suspects belonging to a banned organization had made the explosive device using two oil cans.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the possession from the possession of the suspects.

The Bomb Disposal Squad was called in to defuse the bombs, the CTD said.