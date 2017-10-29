Two terrorists killed as attack from Afghanistan repulsed in Khyber Agency

KHYBER AGENCY: Two terrorists, who attacked checkposts from across the Pak-Afghan border, were killed in a shootout with the Aman Lashkar (peace force) in Khyber Agency’s Zakha Khel area on Sunday.

Security sources said that the terrorists from across the border attacked checkposts of Aman lashkar.

In retaliatory fire, two of the terrorists were killed while others managed to flee.

The sources said that the terrorists used mortar shells and rocket launchers to attack the checkposts.

Pakistan has long accused Afghanistan of sheltering militants who conduct attacks inside its territory, a charge Afghanistan denies.

Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur are among Pakistan’s seven semi-autonomous tribal districts near the Afghan border.