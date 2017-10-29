Sun October 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz likely to return London from Jeddah for consultation with party’s top brass

Nawaz likely to return London from Jeddah for consultation with party’s top brass

JEDDAH: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to return to London from Jeddah and meet party leaders, including the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister there.

Sources said that the former premier would return home (Pakistan) after having consultation with the PML-N leaders in London.

Nawaz, who is currently in Saudi Arabia to spend time with his mother, was earlier expected to return to Pakistan.

Sources added that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and some other cabinet members are also likely to leave for London in a day or two.

Shahbaz leaves for London

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had left for London on Sunday morning.

The chief minister would stop over in Qatar, where he is likely to hold important meetings with the Qatari officials, on his way to London.

Earlier on Oct 26, the accountability court hearing corruption references against the Sharif family issued bailable warrants for former premier Nawaz Sharif in two references.

The references against the Sharif family pertain to the Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment, their London properties and over dozen offshore companies owned by the family.

The hearing was then adjourned until November 3, with the last chance for the former premier to ensure his presence in court. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Brexit hastens Kashmir´s economic break with Britain

Brexit hastens Kashmir´s economic break with Britain
Mild tremors felt in upper parts of country

Mild tremors felt in upper parts of country
DG ISPR sends bouquet to Noorani, prays for his speedy recovery

DG ISPR sends bouquet to Noorani, prays for his speedy recovery
PAF’s first ever multinational counter terrorism air exercise concludes

PAF’s first ever multinational counter terrorism air exercise concludes
Load More load more