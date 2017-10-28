PAF’s first ever multinational counter terrorism air exercise concludes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force’s first ever multinational counter terrorism air exercise concluded here on Saturday.

The culmination ceremony of the two weeks long exercise named ACES MEET-2017 air exercise was held at a PAF Operational Air Base. The exercise had commenced on 16 October.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest at the occasion.

Former air chiefs, PAF war veterans, retired and senior serving officers attended the ceremony.

Contingents of Turkish Air Force and Royal Saudi Air Force comprising fighter aircraft, combat pilots and ground technical crew participated in this landmark exercise.

Officials from 08 friendly countries participated in the exercise as observers.

Speaking on the concluding ceremony, the Air Chief said that PAF stands ready as ever for the aerial defence of motherland on the strength of supreme sacrifices and professionalism of its valiant veterans.

He added that PAF continues to progress on the sound foundations built by its illustrious ancestors to take PAF to greater heights of excellence.

He lauded the professionalism of the participating air forces and hoped that they would take good memories of rewarding interactions from here.

Contingent commanders of both the brotherly air forces also spoke at the occasion and thanked the PAF for its hospitality.

The distinguished guests also attended a comprehensive briefing about the PAF ACE and the culminating air exercise.

They also visited newly built infrastructure and training facilities in Airpower Center of Excellence.

Earlier the Air Chief participated in the last mission of the exercise flying in F-15 aircraft of Royal Saudi Air Force.

The main objective of the exercise was to maximize the combat readiness of the air forces by providing a realistic training environment in air combat training and counter terrorism operations.

The participating crews simulated contemporary air combat tactics utilizing state of the art training aids. Besides live para drops by the commandos of PAF Special Services Wing in the contested air space, large force employment concept was also practiced during the exercise.