Two-day Laar Festival begins in Badin

BADIN: A two-day Laar Festival began at Laar Museum in district Badin Saturday under the auspices of Sindh Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Department.

Different programmes such as musical concerts, dances and an exhibition of handicrafts and embroidery, are part of the festival to highlight the importance of Sindhi culture.

Colours of Sindh at Laar Festival in Badin. pic.twitter.com/gTG8YI6XuK — Fazil Jamili (@faziljamili) October 28, 2017

A conference on literature, chaired by Chairman of Sindhi Language Authority, Dr. Ghafoor Memon and a Mushaira will also be held in which famous poets will participate.

Similarly, the famous drama, ‘The Death of Dodo Soomro’ will also be staged.