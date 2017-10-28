Sat October 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 28, 2017

Share

Maryam rules out any differences within family

Maryam rules out any differences within family
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Happy Birthday, Maryam Nawaz Sharif!

Happy Birthday, Maryam Nawaz Sharif!

Member PML-N and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz turns 44 today.

In a tweet she thanked all the supporters and well wishers for their prayers and heartfelt birthday wishes.

“My heartfelt ‘THANK YOU’ for your beautiful, heart-touching wishes and prayers on my birthday. Your affection means a lot to me. God bless”, she wrote.

Maryam, married to Captain Safdar is considered the successor to Nawaz Sharif and future PML-N leader although she is ‘happy to working as PML-N worker.’

She received her early education from Convent of Jesus and Mary, Lahore and later studied at King Edward Medical College. She actively participated in family’s philanthropic work before coming into politics and successfully ran her father’s re-election campaign in 2013.  

Maryam also made it to BBC’s ‘100 Women’ list in 2017. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Premature transfer of police official should only be made on solid grounds, says IG

Premature transfer of police official should only be made on solid grounds, says IG
Iqbal says CPEC, Operation Raddd-ul-Fasaad launched for better economy, peace

Iqbal says CPEC, Operation Raddd-ul-Fasaad launched for better economy, peace
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Altaf

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Altaf
Farooq Sattar says he has no links with Altaf

Farooq Sattar says he has no links with Altaf
Load More load more