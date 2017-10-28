Happy Birthday, Maryam Nawaz Sharif!

Member PML-N and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz turns 44 today.

In a tweet she thanked all the supporters and well wishers for their prayers and heartfelt birthday wishes.

“My heartfelt ‘THANK YOU’ for your beautiful, heart-touching wishes and prayers on my birthday. Your affection means a lot to me. God bless”, she wrote.

Maryam, married to Captain Safdar is considered the successor to Nawaz Sharif and future PML-N leader although she is ‘happy to working as PML-N worker.’

She received her early education from Convent of Jesus and Mary, Lahore and later studied at King Edward Medical College. She actively participated in family’s philanthropic work before coming into politics and successfully ran her father’s re-election campaign in 2013.

Maryam also made it to BBC’s ‘100 Women’ list in 2017.