Sat October 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Chinese national arrested for carrying $60,000 at Lahore airport

Chinese national arrested for carrying $60,000 at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Customs authorities arrested a Chinese national travelling to Bangkok for carrying $60,000 at the Allama Iqbal International Airport late Friday night.

According to Geo News , the Chinese national, who was set to depart for Bangkok via foreign airline, was carrying an usual amount of $60,000.

The customs authorities shifted the passenger to an undisclosed place for interrogation after taking him into custody.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange rules, a passenger travelling to or from Pakistan can carry up to $10,000 or equivalent notes of another currency while going abroad.

Last month, the SBP had raised the Pakistan currency limit for travelers to Rs10,000.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Maryam says family wants her to run party matters

Maryam says family wants her to run party matters
Committee formed to probe attack on The News Journalist

Committee formed to probe attack on The News Journalist
CM Sindh discusses three proposals for Green Line BRT project

CM Sindh discusses three proposals for Green Line BRT project
Key suspect in Baldia factory fire Hammad Siddiqui arrested in Dubai

Key suspect in Baldia factory fire Hammad Siddiqui arrested in Dubai
Load More load more