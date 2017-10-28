Chinese national arrested for carrying $60,000 at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Customs authorities arrested a Chinese national travelling to Bangkok for carrying $60,000 at the Allama Iqbal International Airport late Friday night.

According to Geo News , the Chinese national, who was set to depart for Bangkok via foreign airline, was carrying an usual amount of $60,000.

The customs authorities shifted the passenger to an undisclosed place for interrogation after taking him into custody.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange rules, a passenger travelling to or from Pakistan can carry up to $10,000 or equivalent notes of another currency while going abroad.

Last month, the SBP had raised the Pakistan currency limit for travelers to Rs10,000.