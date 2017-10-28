Chinese national arrested for carrying $60,000 at Lahore airport

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Customs authorities arrested a Chinese national travelling to Bangkok for carrying $60,000 at the Allama Iqbal International Airport late Friday night.
According to Geo News , the Chinese national, who was set to depart for Bangkok via foreign airline, was carrying an usual amount of $60,000.
The customs authorities shifted the passenger to an undisclosed place for interrogation after taking him into custody.
As per the State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange rules, a passenger travelling to or from Pakistan can carry up to $10,000 or equivalent notes of another currency while going abroad.
Last month, the SBP had raised the Pakistan currency limit for travelers to Rs10,000.
LAHORE: Customs authorities arrested a Chinese national travelling to Bangkok for carrying $60,000 at the Allama Iqbal International Airport late Friday night.
According to Geo News , the Chinese national, who was set to depart for Bangkok via foreign airline, was carrying an usual amount of $60,000.
The customs authorities shifted the passenger to an undisclosed place for interrogation after taking him into custody.
As per the State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange rules, a passenger travelling to or from Pakistan can carry up to $10,000 or equivalent notes of another currency while going abroad.
Last month, the SBP had raised the Pakistan currency limit for travelers to Rs10,000.
Comments