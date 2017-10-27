Shahbaz makes money, Nawaz earns defame: Sheikh Rashid

MULTAN: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Friday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is coward man and he had plundered the National exchequer and wealth.

"I am a suicide politician. I don't care about me because none is heading or pushing me .I swear Sharif family corrupt and illegally shifted their wealth abroad,” he said.

Sheikh Rashid took out a paper from his pocket and said it is the list of 25 MNAS from south Punjab.

"Please join Imran Khan as he is the only politician fighting against corruption honestly", he asked the renegade lawmakers ready to quit PML-N.

He said that Mian Nawaz Sharif's close circle's were quoting him (Nawaz Sharif) as he expressed that Mian Shahbaz Sharif had made money but he (Nawaz Sharif) earned only defame, humiliation and dishonor.

Addressing a public meeting here at Chungi No 14, Sheikh Rashid Ahamed said that days are numbered to Sharif family, adding, "I question armed forces that how thieves, dacoits and accused in corruption cases were frequently attending national security meetings while courts had issued charge sheets against them.”

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that only Imran Khan can hold a ruthless Accountability. He said some politicians exploited masses in the name of 'Roti, Kapra and Makan'. He said Nawaz Sharif basically is a coward man and he has shifted his children abroad.

He asked people to sacrifice their lives for the prestige of Khatam-e-Nabut. He said he wished to see rule of law and rule of justice in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood QureshI said the government has amended the constitution to create a room for a disqualified person become party president. When a person is not eligible contesting election then how can he become party head?, he questioned.

Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said PTI did not unearth the theft of Sharif family but journalists caught it and exposed in newspapers and other media outlets.

He thanked media and NAB on taking actions against corruption.