Dr Faisal assumes charge as new FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Dr Mohammed Faisal will replace Nafees Zakaria as Foreign Office spokesperson whereas Zakaria will be appointed as Pakistan’s new High Commissioner to Malaysia.

Dr Faisal was serving as Director General for South Asia and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

Zakaria had assumed charge as Foreign Office spokesperson on June 4, 2016.

He has worked in Pakistan's missions in Indonesia, Thailand and UAE along with a number of other countries. He has also served as DG South Asia and SAARC in the past.

Zakaria delivered his final briefing at the Foreign Office on Friday where he announced Dr Faisal as the new spokesperson.