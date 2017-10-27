Sindh govt organizes rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

KARACHI: Sindh government on Friday organized a rally observe Black Day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir against Indian occupation.

Led by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, rally began from Peoples Secretariat and culminated at Mazar-e-Quaid.

Speaking on the occasion, Murad Ali Shah, wearing black armband, expressed solidarity with people of Kashmir.

Murad said that it was Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who had raised Kashmir issue on international level and again Benazir Bhutto used every forum to highlight the Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

He loudly said that Kashmir would become part of Pakistan and “we would not let our Kashmiri brother alone at this stage of struggle,” he aid and thanked the people who attended the walk in a large number.

Talking to media, Murad Ali Shah has said that the PTI public meeting in Sehwan was attended by people of a particular tribe and some pilgrims of Lal Shahbaz Qalanda, otherwise hardly there were 10 local people there.

He said that he had no objection on holding public meetings by any party in Sehwan, the constituency of the chief minister, but when they fail to hold a successful rally, they start playing dramas to divert public attention from their failures and negligible attendance.

Replying to a question, he said that the district administration was not informed about the proposed visit of PTI leadership to Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. At the11th hour they reached there to ofder dua.

“No issue, they were allowed but the drama played by their leader was totally baseless and aimed at gaining political sympathy,” he said.

Imran Khan wanted to take his guards inside the shrine for which his guards were stopped, he said. “Actually, it was his misfortune that he could not offer fateh at the Dargah, otherwise nothing was wrong there.