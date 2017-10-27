Senior The News journalist Ahmed Noorani attacked in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Senior reporter Ahmed Noorani was being treated at a local hospital after he was subjected to torture in the federal capital in the broad day light on Friday.

Noorani, who is associated with The News, was chased by motorcyclists from Rawalpindi as he traveled towards Islamabad.

Ahmed Noorani was travelling in his car along with his driver when he was intercepted near Zero Point by at least three men.

The attackers pulled out the ignition key before dragging him out of the vehicle and beating him up. The driver was also subjected to torture.

Senior reporter Ansar Abbasi said on Twitter at least six men attacked Ahmed Noorani who has received multiple head injuries.

Ahmad Noorani is beaten & wounded with head injuries. Taken to hospital. Intercepted and attacked near O-Point Urdu Un Isloo a while ago. — Ansar Abbasi (@AnsarAAbbasi) October 27, 2017

According to Geo News, police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Senior journalist and Capital Talk show host Hamid Mir took to Twitter and described the attack on Ahmed Noorani as test case for Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal. He said Ahmad Noorani was badly beaten by "unknown" people in Islamabad right under CCTV cameras.

Test case for @betterpakistan The News reporter Ahmad Noorani badly beaten by "unknown" people in Islamabad right under CCTV cameras pic.twitter.com/LnH0dVbxjN — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) October 27, 2017

Journalists, politicians and social media activits took to Twitter and condemened the attack on Ahmed Noorani.

Picture of press freedom! Noorani battles serious injuries. Sign of things to come. pic.twitter.com/kvHcHmDrua — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) October 27, 2017

Condemn the attack on ahmed noorani. An attack on journalists is an attack on freedom of expression. Culprits must be identified & punished — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 27, 2017

Strongly condemn the attack on journalist Ahmad Noorani pic.twitter.com/NlOgU3U10Q — Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (@ShkhRasheed) October 27, 2017

Attack on Noorani Highly condemnable...Culprits must be caught n punished... pic.twitter.com/mj0t7SOCJm — Andleeb Abbas (@AndleebAbbas) October 27, 2017