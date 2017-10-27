Fri October 27, 2017
October 27, 2017

Senior The News journalist Ahmed Noorani attacked in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Senior reporter Ahmed Noorani was being treated at a local hospital after he was subjected to torture in the federal capital in the broad day light on Friday.

Noorani, who is associated with The News, was chased by motorcyclists from Rawalpindi as he traveled towards Islamabad.

Ahmed Noorani was travelling in his car along with his driver when he  was intercepted near Zero Point by at least three men. 

The attackers pulled out the ignition key before dragging him out of the vehicle and beating him up. The driver was also subjected to torture.

Senior reporter Ansar Abbasi said on Twitter at least six men attacked Ahmed Noorani who has received multiple head injuries.

 

According to Geo News, police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Senior journalist and Capital Talk show host Hamid Mir took to Twitter and described the attack on Ahmed Noorani as test case for Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal. He said Ahmad Noorani was badly beaten by "unknown" people in Islamabad right under CCTV cameras.

 

 

Journalists, politicians and social media activits took to Twitter and condemened the attack on Ahmed Noorani.

