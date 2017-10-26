Thu October 26, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 27, 2017

Geo TV's feature film 'Manto' to hit home screen from Nov 3

KARACHI: Now time has come to have a brilliant performance with hilarious dialogue that will surely turn your attention towards Sarmad Khoosat’s Manto, which is a biopic on the controversial writer, is finally coming to your television screens that’ll air every Friday from November 3 on Geo TV.

After receiving many awards and accolades in the country as well as around the world, Sarmad Khoosat-starrer 'Manto' will now be broadcasted every week.

The feature film is based on the life of Urdu literature's most celebrated writer Saadat Hassan Manto, the drama brings into limelight distinguished work of the literary icon, such as Toba Tek Singh, Khol Do, Thanda Gosht and Ooper Neeche aur Darmiyan.

The film features veteran actor Sania Saeed performing the role of Manto's wife to enthrall the audience with her unmatched performance , Saba Qamar who plays Noor Jehan and Arjumand Rahim as a dancer close to the writer in the film.

'Manto' was originally released under the banner of Geo Films.

