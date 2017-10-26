Pakistani company launches 'robot journalist'

ISLAMABAD: An Information Technology Company has launched ‘Dante’ Artificial Intelligence (AI) content writer programme which has enabled computers to write poetry, novel and news reports by collecting data from local and international news outlets.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is replacing humans from their workstations and performing various complex tasks more precisely.

AI has enabled computers to write poetry, paint masterpiece, author a novel or a screenplay on their own.

According to the company, this AI programme has already been used for writing Pakistan Stock Exchange closing reports.

Soon this software will be able to write small news reports by collecting data from local and international news outlets.

“Dante has the capability to learn the style of writing where it is being deployed and quickly adapt to new writing styles and set of editorial policies or preferences.

The company is hoping that their AI writer could be used as an additional resource by newspapers, TV channels and blogs as it would enable editors to save their focus on other stories.

Pakistan is a fertile land for software developers and IT professionals, this innovation in content development will certainly change the landscape of technology in Pakistan.